Raymond James Raises PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRG. Truist reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. PROG has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

