Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,687,700.89. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,789 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

