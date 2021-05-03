Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $101.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

