Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yara International ASA (YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS: YARIY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/26/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/26/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2021 – Yara International ASA was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2021 – Yara International ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – Yara International ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Yara International ASA is the world's leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. "

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

