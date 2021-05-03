Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,300 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,915.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.