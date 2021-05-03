Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

