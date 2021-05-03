REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.