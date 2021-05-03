Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rekor Systems worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

