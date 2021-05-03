Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE RS traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $164.87. 3,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $164.92. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 968.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

