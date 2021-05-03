Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,936. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

