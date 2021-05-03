Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €33.53 ($39.44) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.79 and a 200-day moving average of €34.21. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

