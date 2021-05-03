renDOGE Trading 59.6% Higher Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $670.97 or 0.01182630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.65 or 0.00737895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,041.16 or 1.00538345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

