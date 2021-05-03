ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.07 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

