Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $72.00 at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

