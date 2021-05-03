Rentberry Price Up 29% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $523,411.69 and $186.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

