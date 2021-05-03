Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTOKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

