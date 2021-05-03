Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.29

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.29 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 1961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

