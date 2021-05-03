Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $12.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $12.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

