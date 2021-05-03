ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.45. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.