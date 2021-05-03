Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.