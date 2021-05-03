Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

