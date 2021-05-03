Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.33 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.