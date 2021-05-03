Reviewing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25%

98.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.24 $92.69 million $4.60 13.50 NI $270.78 million 1.51 $26.40 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Risk & Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats NI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

