Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,889. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

