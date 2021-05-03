RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $752,803.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and $752,803.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

