Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

