RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$21.02 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.16 and a 1-year high of C$21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -103.04.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

