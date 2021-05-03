Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,313 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $155.63 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

