Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

