Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

NYSE:VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

