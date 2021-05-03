Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,891 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.48 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.87 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

