Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

