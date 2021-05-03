Robert W. Baird Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $368.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $319.95 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.