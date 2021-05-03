Robert W. Baird Upgrades TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) to “Outperform”

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE TBI opened at $28.30 on Monday. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

