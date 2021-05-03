Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE RBLX opened at $74.55 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47.
In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
