Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RBLX opened at $74.55 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.