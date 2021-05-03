Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

