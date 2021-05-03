Rocket Pool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $20.51 or 0.00035786 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $210.88 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.91 or 0.00887773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,950.50 or 0.10380437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00100590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

