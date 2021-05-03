Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $313.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.26 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

