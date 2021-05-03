Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.41.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

