Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 134.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.