Roth Capital Lowers LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target to $11.00

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LSI Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

