Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €60.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of BNP opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

