Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €98.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.13 ($95.44).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.05 ($87.12) on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

