Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $19.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.24. 8,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

