Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $100.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.85 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

