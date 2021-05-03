Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$39.57 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$19.88 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.14. The firm has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.