RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

