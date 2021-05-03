Rupee (RUP) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $57,999.81 and $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,054,950 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

