Ryder System, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 3,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

