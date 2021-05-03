Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,846,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 2,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SGSVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

SGSVF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 202,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

